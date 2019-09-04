Pennywise Balloon Lamp Is Here Just In Time For Halloween

Zavvi/Warner Bros

One piece of imagery is synonymous with Pennywise, the monstrous child-eating villain at the heart of the upcoming IT: Chapter Two – the red balloon.

It’s a key, horrifying moment from the 1990 mini-series, 2017’s big screen return and Stephen King’s seminal horror novel: Georgie’s pavement drain conversation with the clown.

Pennywise offers the young boy a balloon, promising him ‘they all float down here’. Well, now with Zavvi’s help, you can transport your room to the terrifying sewers of Derry, Maine, with a Pennywise balloon lamp for just £29.99.

Zavvi

The red balloon is featured heavily in the marketing for Andy Muschietti’s recent IT films. 2017’s first film showed the clown holding one in the poster, and the promotional materials for IT: Chapter Two are absolutely covered in them.

In a particularly iconic scene from the mini-series, starring Tim Curry as the antagonist, balloons filled with blood explode in adult’s faces in the library.

Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming horror film below:

The sequel is set to up the balloon-count as well as the blood and scares. For horror enthusiasts and fans, the balloon lamp would make for an insanely cool addition to your home decor, whether it be the kitchen, living room or study.

The Pennywise balloon lamp stands at 34cm tall, and according to Zavvi’s website, the officially licensed product is made from ‘Breakdown Plastic – an organic additive that helps plastic decompose at landfill without affecting either it’s [sic] structural integrity (before landfill) or the recyclability of the product.’

Zavvi

Muschietti’s horror sequel is expected to be a massive hit – 2017’s IT pulled in more than $700 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

The film will see the continuation of the Losers’ Club plight against a child-eating dancing clown, and has a star-studded cast: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are the big hitters, alongside Bill Skarsgård as the nightmarish monster at the centre of it all.

Warner Bros

James McAvoy, who spoke to UNILAD on set in Toronto, said they had a high-bar to hit after the horror of the first outing.

McAvoy told UNILAD:

We can be a bit more full-on because we’re dealing with a bunch of adults rather than a bunch of kids. Mind you, it’s not like the last one was a PG, so you’ve got a pretty high bar to hit. Luckily we’ve got a director who wants to outdo himself, not just in terms of thrills and chills but also in terms of the quality and that’s the most important thing if you up the quality the other stuff will come. I don’t think the aim for him is to scare people more or be more horrific I think is the aim for him is to make an even better movie.

I literally bought the Pennywise balloon lamp minutes before writing this article – if you want to add some swish spookiness to your home, you can buy It here.

IT: Chapter Two floats into cinemas on September 6.

