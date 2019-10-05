Pennywise Bath Bomb Is Perfectly Spooky Halloween Prep Must-Have

You can transform your relaxing, bubbly soak into Derry’s bloody sewers with this hilariously scary Pennywise bath bomb.

It Chapter Two hit cinemas back in September, but as we head into the spookiest month of the year, Stephen King’s child-eating clown is still looming like a spectre.

The dancing harlequin often speaks to his victims from the drains – so as you sit in your cosy tub, why not bathe with Bill Skarsgård’s dissolving face?

Doesn’t this just say ‘jump right in’:

Coming from the geniuses at Naturalle Solutions, the amazing both bombs are available to buy on Etsy – and they only cost $7.99.

The product’s description reads:

Foaming, skin safe, non staining scary bath bomb that would look like a murder just happen in your tub… Let the fun begin and make sure you’ll float too! Spooky hand painted penny wise character bath bomb now available for a limited time only! This could be a perfect addition for your fun bath time! Can also be given as a gift or party favors. Made with natural and skin loving ingredients that’s good for your skin.

The bombs are hand-made and individually painted, weighing 155 grams. Scented with ‘Dragon’s Blood’ – sweet, spicy with earthy tones – the bomb is made with baking soda, essential oil, colorants, coconut oil, Epsom salt, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, cornstarch, colorant, sugar, grapeseed oil, and essence oil.

They are brilliantly designed, but it’s only when they’re dropped into water you see their true impact: as Pennywise’s face slowly effervesces, it creates a bloodbath the clown himself would relish. Also, despite the violent red, the bombs won’t stain your tub.

While you may not initially think of them for your children’s bath time, Naturalle Solutions’s bombs are actually designed specifically for kids and those with sensitive skin.

The reviews on Etsy are glowing, with horror fans giving the product plenty of five-star reviews.

One customer wrote:

Best thing I bought on this website…MY SISTER WAS IN LOVE WITH THE BATHBOMBS THANKYOU SO MUCH!!! The package arrived on time as well and in great condition! Would recommend 10/10 and buy from you again!

Another happy buyer commented: ‘These bath bombs are AMAZING!!! Shipped fast, smells great and looked like a murder happened in my tub lol. They are perfect!!!!’

Fill the tub, turn off the lights, pop your balloon light on and drop Pennywise into the water: as the clown said, you’ll float too.

