Pensioner Shocks This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Talking About ‘Rough’ Sex With 35-Year-Old Boyfriend
An 80-year-old mum left both viewers and TV hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield speechless after her candid recollection of the first time she slept with her toyboy lover.
Iris Jones spoke about her relationship with boyfriend Mohamed Ahmed, who’s 45 years her junior, on ITV’s This Morning and it’s safe to say the pensioner didn’t hold back any details.
Iris went on the programme to defend her relationship, insisting Mohamed wasn’t after her money and that they were the real deal – however, when Schofield asked Iris about their first night together, the 80-year-old she didn’t spare any details.
Chatting to Holly and Phil, Iris described her first sexual encounter with her 35-year-old boyfriend as ‘rough’ and that she struggled to walk the next day.
In the interview she said:
The first night – pretty rough, it was rough. Nobody has been with me for 35 years, I thought I was a virgin again.
Can I say what we used? A whole tube of KY Jelly.
And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day, I felt as if I had been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it.
I’m not sure about you, but maybe This Morning need to consider becoming This Evening and air after the 9pm watershed with these kind of interviews.
Following the detailed information, the pensioner then tells a giggling Holly and Phil the sex ‘isn’t the important thing’ and that she (literally) can’t sleep with her boyfriend as he’s terrible to sleep next to.
Phillip and Holly weren’t the only ones entertained by Iris’s anecdote; Twitter users were loving the 80-year-old’s honesty.
One viewer tweeted:
“We used a whole tube of KY jelly. I couldn’t walk the next day” Iris hun, your sex positivity is giving life on a Tuesday. #ThisMorning
Another This Morning viewer said:
If Iris isn’t the face of KY Jelly by the end of next month then they don’t deserve to be in business!!!!
Following her iconic interview, both Iris and KY Jelly were trending on Twitter. With Iris’s newfound fans campaigning for pensioner to be the face of the water-based lubricant, KY Jelly sent a tweet out.
The tweet read:
Slide into our DMs @thismorning, we’d love to make sure Iris gets a fresh tube of KY
Hopefully, despite being retired, Iris will consider coming back in the working world to become the first ever ‘lubricant influencer’.
