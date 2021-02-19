People Are Brutally Roasting James Cameron Over Resurfaced Alternate Titanic Ending

20th Centuy Fox

I genuinely love the film Titanic, which I still find to be romantic and heartbreaking after multiple, tearful watches.

However, if James Cameron had gone with a recently resurfaced alternative ending – which I watched a few times to ensure it wasn’t just a parody – I probably wouldn’t hold the same place in my heart for this cinematic classic.

Indeed, I would have absolutely been happy to ‘let go’ if this ending had been given the thumbs up, quite content to wave the beloved blockbuster off as it sank into the cold depths of movies I hate.

You can watch the clip below:

Long-time Titanic fans will no doubt recall the story ends with an elderly Rose (Gloria Stuart) quietly dropping the ‘Heart of the Ocean’ overboard, before returning to her cabin and dreaming of her long-dead lover, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Although Rose’s decision to chuck the opulent necklace is divisive – surely it should have been sold for charitable causes? – there is a secretive dignity to the closing scenes which feel like an authentic, personal conclusion to Rose’s journey.

This is not so with the alternative ending, which was recently shared by Twitter user Pat Brennan. Here we see Rose confronted on deck as she prepares to lob the precious necklace overboard.

Treasure hunter Brock Lovett (Bill Paxton) begging her to let him hold it, ‘just once’ and Rose obliges. Lovett’s subsequent range of expressions as the necklace is eventually thrown into the ocean really have to be seen to be believed.

The gasp, the dramatically widened eyes, Rose’s ‘live, laugh, love’-esque platitude of ‘The real treasure is life itself’. None of it feels in anyway real or true to the way humans interact.

Bizarrely, Lovett seems to recover extremely quickly, laughing along with Rose and asking her granddaughter Lizzy Calvert (Suzy Amis) whether she would like to dance.

The only person left understandably infuriated by Rose’s recklessness is Lovett’s teammate Lewis Bodine (Lewis Abernathy), who bellows ‘that really sucks, lady!’ in a way that jars with the romantic, epic feel of the movie.

Fans have been baffled by this clip, and how it was ever considered to be a serious ending for the multi-Oscar winning masterpiece.

One person tweeted:

Holy sh*t she actually dropped a ‘The real treasure was the friends we made on the boat ride’ on him.

Another wrote:

Yikes. Worst line toss up between ‘That really sucks lady’ and ‘Would you like to dance?’

Honestly, I still like this film but I really don’t think I’ll ever watch it in quite the same way again.