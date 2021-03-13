People Are Calling For Alan Partridge To Replace Piers Morgan As GMB Host

BBC/ITV

We’ve all been wondering who will be replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, and people are calling for Alan Partridge to take the role.

In the wake of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah being released earlier this week, Morgan took it upon himself to announce on live television that he believed the Duchess was lying about having experienced suicidal thoughts.

The 55-year-old was then inundated with backlash for his controversial comments, even by his own co-host Alex Beresford.

The heated discussion between the two presenters ultimately lead to Morgan storming off the set. He later resigned from his role at GMB.

PA Images

Some have suggested Grand Tour and ex-Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson for the job, meanwhile, others have created a petition to get Steve Coogan’s well-known fictional prime time TV and regional radio presenter Alan Partridge to replace Morgan.

Started by Glen Carthew three days ago, at the time of writing the petition has over 600 signatures. The description for the petition simply reads, ‘Alan Partridge has bounced back and there is no-one better to replace that moribund Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.’

One person commented on the petition:

The man’s a ruddy genius. If we can get Jet from Gladiators to co-host it will be best thing since Gary Wilmot’s wedding. Let’s get one thing straight this needs to be Properly OFCOM policed. It must not, repeat, not turn into a Megan Markle debacle.

PA Images

Another person dubbed it a ‘no brainer’ and reeled off Partridge’s supposed qualifications.

They wrote:

No brainer. Alan’s qualifications: 1. In the highest tax band, 2. Bench presses 41 kilos (or 90 lbs), 3. Very good friends with Bono, 4. Knows exact location of the petrol cap on a Ford Focus (offside rear), 5. The idea that he might interfere with an audio visual presentation makes him feel physically sick and 6. He loves you (in a way).

Others on social media also called upon Coogan to step up for the position. One Twitter-user said, ‘@GMB need to get Steve Coogan on as Alan Partridge now. Even if it’s one week. I’ll get up early and watch. I promise.’

Another joked that he’d already accepted the job. They tweeted, ‘Can confirm that GMB will begin with a somber apology for Piers’ behaviour by new host Alan Partridge who says that though the circumstances are “very sad”, he is “delighted” to be taking up this new role.’

Best get your sports blazer ready, Alan, because the people have spoken.