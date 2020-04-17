People Are Furious With Zac Efron For Not Singing During High School Musical Reunion Disney/ABC

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or if you’re not a fan of High School Musical – which is far more likely, let’s be honest – you’ll know the cast reunited last night to make all of our childhood dreams come true.

For weeks – okay, days – it’s all people have been talking about; will Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel reenact the iconic Bop to the Top? Will they be able to convince us that we really are ‘all in this together’? And will sparks still fly between Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron?

Alas, the answer to that last question couldn’t be answered because, as it turns out, Efron only made an extremely brief appearance and didn’t even sing along with the rest of his castmates. And let me tell you, people are not impressed.

high school musical reunion ABC

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, allow me to give you a bit of a rundown. Basically, it was announced last week that the High School Musical cast would be partaking in last night’s The Disney Family Singalong on ABC.

The event brought together the likes of Beyoncé, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande – basically, some huge names – for a night of entertainment, but most people’s attention was drawn to Efron and co. – because what could be more nostalgic than revisiting Troy and Gabriella?

Disney’s Bob Iger managed to persuade Kenny Ortega, the director of the franchise, to get on board with the special, who then set about recruiting actors from his movies and TV series to participate in a performance of the song We’re All In This Together.

He managed to secure appearances from actors Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) and Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), before finally securing Zac Efron (Troy Bolton) as a last-minute addition.

However, all was not as it seemed because although yes, the majority of the cast performed the song from the comfort of their own homes, Efron simply had the job of introducing them. So I guess we’re not really all in this together, huh Zac?

To be fair to him, he did have some lovely words to say:

I hope that you’re safe and that you’re healthy and that you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times. It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy and remember, we are all in this together.

Obviously, people were less than pleased, and immediately took to Twitter to express their disappointment:

Now, there could be a technical reason why Efron didn’t partake, with Ryan Seacrest – who hosted the show – saying the actor experienced some difficulties which prevented him from performing.

He explained, as per BuzzFeed:

This star is hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi, but he did not want to miss out on tonight.

Possibly explaining things further is Kenny Ortega, who told Deadline they couldn’t reach Efron ‘until late’, adding: ‘But when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course.’

We're All In This Together High School Musical Disney

It seems even with these excuses though, the people have spoken. And they are not impressed. Sorry, Zac.