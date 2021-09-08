People Are In Stitches Over This ‘Worst’ Version Of The Lord Of The Rings Cast

PA Images/New Line Cinema

Reddit truly is the gift that keeps on giving, as a user has posted their re-imagined version of the cast of The Lord of the Rings, but as the ‘worst’ version they can think of.

The Lord of the Rings is arguably just too brilliant to be reimagined, so this Reddit user has taken to suggesting the ‘worst’ possible actors they could think of for the fantasy films.

It may not get a re-make with this cast anytime soon, but the line-up has left the internet in absolute stitches over the user’s suggestions as to which famous celebs would take on the notorious roles.

The line-up for the ‘worse LOTR Fancast’, shared by Reddit user u/GriffinFTW and created by @lindirs-gaze, features the likes of Timothée Chalamet as Frodo, James Corden as Sam, Noah Centineo as Merry, Tom Cruise as Elrond and Tom Holland as Pippin, to name a few.

The leading ladies to star in the ‘worst’ version of the iconic film franchise feature actors such as Scarlett Johansson as Gollum (yes, you read that right), Gal Gadot as Arwen and Jennifer Lawrence as Eowyn.

And who else could take the role of the beloved Bilbo Baggins but Danny DeVito.

The post has since amassed more than 32,800 upvotes and 2,500 comments, with other Reddit users taking to the line-up to chime in with their ideas for the re-casting. One said: ‘Imagine if they cast The Rock as Legolas.’

Another wrote:

Danny Devito telling Gandalf about his birthday party: ‘Well, I don’t know how many years on this Earth I got left. I’m gonna get real weird with it.’

A third commented: ‘I legitimately howled with laughter when I saw Amy Schumer as Galadriel. On a different note, I think I would want Henry Cavil in LOTR – but as who?’

The public have spoken – a spoof of the family-favourite franchise needs to be made. Danny DeVito adapted Roald Dahl’s Matilda, so why not LOTR? For even the smallest person can change the course of the future…

Out of all the things we could decide to do with the time that is given to us, this hilarious remake should definitely be one of them.