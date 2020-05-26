People Are Just Realising John Cena And Hannah Montana's Brother Are The Same Age Disney/ABC Domestic Television

John Cena and Jason Earles, who plays Hannah Montana’s brother, are the same age. Just take a moment to let that sink in.

Earles played Jackson Stewart in the classic Disney Channel sitcom, brother of Miley Cyrus’ titular pop star. Over the course of four seasons and a feature film, he was recognised worldwide as a lovable, tormenting goof.

Since Hannah Montana finished in 2011, Earles hasn’t starred in a huge number of big productions. It’s probably why we’re all somewhat disillusioned by his age – never mind the fact he’s just as old as the Bad, Bad Man himself, John Cena.

Twitter was thrown into an existential crisis when Twitter user @y_usraa revealed both Cena and Earles have more in common than their professions. They wrote: ‘If you want to have your mind blown: John Cena and Jackson from Hannah Montana are the exact same age.’

Cena was born on April 23, 1977, while Earles entered the world on April 26 the same year. So, not only are they both 43 years old, but they’re only three days apart. Naturally, people were stunned.

John Cena Jason Earles Disney–ABC Domestic Television

One user wrote: ‘I had to look it up because I can’t believe my eyes.’ Another user commented: ‘Sweet niblets I can never look at him the same anymore.’ A third and many more wrote tweets in the spirit of, simply, ‘What the f*ck?’

Others pointed out Earles would have been 29 years old when he joined Hannah Montana, where he played the part of a 16-year-old. One user tweeted: ‘Damn, I knew he was older at the time but almost 30?’ Another added: ‘Yeah this lowkey don’t sit right with me somehow.’

Jason Earles PA Images

Of course, with reference to the wrestler, one fan inevitably wrote: ‘The only thing blowing my mind is the fact that you’re talking about John Cena when he’s not even in the picture.’

Prior to his Hannah Montana tenure, Earles had parts in National Treasure, Phil of the Future, but most notably of all, American Pie: Band Camp as Ernie Kaplowitz. ‘When I saw that he was in Hannah Montana after that, I couldn’t wrap my head around it,’ another wrote.

Jason Earles Hannah Montana Disney–ABC Domestic Television

As others in the replies have pointed out, it’s common for older actors to play younger roles. For example, Shirley Henderson was 37 at the time she played Moaning Myrtle, the ghost of a schoolgirl, in the Harry Potter movies.

Earlier this year, country star Billy Ray Cyrus – Miley’s real dad who also starred in the show – told Hollywood Life a prequel series could be in the works. ‘They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat… because that means I get to get my mullet back,’ the 58-year-old said.

Jason Earles Hannah Montana 2 Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Cyrus added: ‘I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana.’ Whether any of the original cast will return or not is yet to be seen – although we’d love to see Earles make a cameo.

