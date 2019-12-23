People Are Losing Sleep Over Netflix’s Don’t F**k With Cats Docuseries

Netflix

‘Rule one of the internet: Don’t F**k With Cats.’

In 2010, Luka Magnotta uploaded a innocuous-sounding video to YouTube: ‘1 Boy 2 Kittens.’ The clip, in reality, was horrific: showing two cats being vacuum-packed, suffocated and killed.

Later, the Canadian egotist would go on to record the infamous ‘1 Lunatic 1 Icepick’ video: a snuff film revelling in Magnotta’s grotesque, depraved murder of Chinese student Jun Lin. This docuseries charts the fierce investigation of the internet sleuths who saw it coming.

Check out the trailer for Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer below:

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer has been gripping and terrifying Netflix viewers of late, as countless people get sucked in to the wicked vortex of the first episode.

The three-part documentary focuses on the efforts of Deanna Thompson – who used the alias Baudi Moovan – and John Green, two individuals that commandeered an online community towards finding Magnotta back when he was just a cat-killer.

There’s been a storm of reactions to the series on Twitter, with thousands of people writing that they couldn’t stop watching – no matter how tough the subject matter.

so I watched Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer and omgosh sooooo terrifying pic.twitter.com/nng9KVkjWW — iamamy (@AmyLou906) December 22, 2019

Actor Rahul Kohli wrote: ‘Don’t F**k With Cats has got me. That’s it. I’m not moving off this couch until it’s done.’

Another user wrote:

Okay you guys. Stop everything you’re doing, cancel your plans, quit your jobs, dump your significant other, log off this bad website, and watch Don’t F**k With Cats on Netflix. It is the most twisted and twisty murder doc I’ve ever seen and I watch ALL THE MURDER DOCS.

Another fan of the docuseries wrote: ‘Don’t F**k With Cats is one of the most disturbing yet brilliant murder documentaries on Netflix right now!!! I was hooked from start to finish!’

IF YOU LOVE CRAZY-ASS TRUE CRIME DOCS THEN THERE’S A NEW ONE ON NETFLIX CALLED “DON’T F**K WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER” AND IT’S FUCKING INSANE MORE SPECIFICALLY RECOMMENDED FOR FANS OF THE JINX, THE STAIRCASE, AMANDA KNOX, EVIL GENIUS, ETC — JP and 69 others (@JOHNPXPE) December 20, 2019

As part of the episodes, viewers are shown a glimpse of the clips that initially made Magnotta feared online. While the actual animal abuse is never shown, only described, animal lovers have warned others about the graphic content.

One user wrote: ‘Hey important PSA: if you get an advertisement for a Netflix series called Don’t F**k With Cats, I am here to give you the extreme content warning the trailer doesn’t give you. Big ass CW: animal cruelty.’

‘Don’t f**k with cats’ – not recommended if you suffer from any kind of anxiety, the documentary is literally one of the most twisted things I’ve seen in a very long time. — Elliott (@DarkoEB) December 19, 2019

Another added: ‘If anyone else has a sensitivity to cats dying or being tortured please don’t watch the preview for Don’t F**k With Cats on Netflix. I am extremely sensitive to this and I’m literally laying here having a panic attack.’

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is available to watch on Netflix now.

