People Are Loving The Toss A Coin To Your Witcher Song

Netflix‘s The Witcher is captivating audiences all around the world – even penetrating their daily listening as well as viewing.

The eight-part, bloody fantasy series has been a hit with fans, managing to bag an 8.8 rating on IMDb – towering above The Haunting of Hill House, Daredevil and even Mindhunter.

One thing you probably wouldn’t expect from a show revolving around a monster hunter is a new favourite tune – alas, people are obsessed with the Toss a Coin to Your Witcher song.

Best song “Toss a coin to your Witcher” can’t get enough of it #TheWitcherpic.twitter.com/Ssyvihlg7I — Aaron Watson ❅ (@awats15) December 22, 2019

Coming at the end of the series’ second episode, the bard, Jaskier (played by Joey Batey), plays the song after inviting himself on an adventure with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).

What follows is an insanely catchy, warming earworm and viewers at home can’t stop listening. Especially after it was made available on Soundcloud, where it has been streamed nearly 220,000 times (as well as being uploaded to YouTube and other sites).

Naturally, Witcher-watchers have been taking to Twitter to share their love of the song, with one fan writing: ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is the song we needed to end 2019. Everyone needs a bard in life.’

TOSS A COIN TO YOUR WITCHER, OH VALLEY OF PLENTY, OH VALLEY OF PLENTY, WOAAAAAAH #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/46ELgS1San — em rose 🍂 (@h0ughton) December 24, 2019

Sharing a link to the song, another user wrote: ‘Loving this song in #TheWitcherNetflix! This show is so freaking good!’

It’s even getting to people who haven’t watched the show, with one person tweeting: ‘Good morning I’ve never watched The Witcher series but I’ve had Toss a Coin to Your Witcher stuck in my head since I woke up, all because a video on my timeline auto-played the other day.’

does your mind ever go: TOSS A COIN TO YOUR WITCHER #Witcher #witchernetflix pic.twitter.com/vsHEDD2fCf — martyna | neptune's & ateez' hoe (@mad_world_mk) December 24, 2019

As the popularity of the song has ramped up, showrunner Lauren S Hissrich has revealed how the track came about, describing the collaboration between one of the show’s writers and composers Giona Ostinelli and Belousova as ‘incredible’.

Hissrich told Digital Spy:

Jenny Klein wrote the words to that song, and then we would take those lyrics, and Sonya and Giona would start working on basically music for them. And it was an incredible collaboration. We’d go back and forth. They would send me several different versions. ‘Here’s a more upbeat version’, ‘Here’s a more sort of anthem’, ‘Here’s a version that’s reflective of the mood of the episode, which is much more sort of reflective’.

Normal People on a Friday night at 1am: Asleep Me: 'Toss a coin to Your Witcher

O’ Valley of Plenty' pic.twitter.com/5Fy9hA3nXc — Liam Redman (@liam_redman) December 21, 2019

People love the song so much that they’ve even uploaded their own covers. Belousova caught sight of one online and tweeted it, writing: ‘This made my day! This is so moving to see you guys from all over the world singing our song!! Thank you for all the love!! You’ve set the bar pretty high.’

Merry Christmas and enjoy humming the song for the rest of the day.

