People Are Obsessed With ‘Baby Yoda’ After Watching The Mandalorian

Disney+

After Disney+ launched this week, people all over the world are going gaga over Star Wars’ The Mandalorian – or more specifically, Baby Yoda.

The titanic streaming platform finally arrived in the US, Canada and Netherlands on Tuesday, November 12, bringing with it a roster of exciting and nostalgic content.

However, one show has been on everyone’s minds: The Mandalorian, a new show in the galaxy far, far away, taking place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Check out the trailer for The Mandalorian below:

Opting for a weekly release of episodes rather than have them all available for bingeing, the first two chapters have been well received so far.

Stylish and sedate, it’s a space western with shades of Rogue One – but most people aren’t talking about that. In fact, viewers online can’t stop gushing over Baby Yoda, revealed at the end of the first episode.

Mandalorian bounty hunter Dyn Jarren is sent to find or kill a mark, only to find an unbearably cute, fuzzy green creature. He’s the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda, but he isn’t an infant Yoda (it’s just easy to refer to it as that).

Nor is he actually a baby, he’s 50 years old – bear in mind the Yoda we all know and love died at the ripe old age of 900.

I would take a bullet for this little guy 🥺 #babyyoda pic.twitter.com/QRyISik8Fn — Holly ☾ (@hollyylestienne) November 17, 2019

Regardless – people love the little guy. One user wrote: ‘Experienced baby fever for the first time ever today while watching baby yoda. If anything happens to him, be ready to see the entire world burn.’

Another fan wrote: ‘If your partner does not find #BabyYoda adorable that is a sign from the universe that it is time to move on. May the Force be with you.’

He’s like Gizmo’s alien cousin… give me that Gremlins/Star Wars crossover!

