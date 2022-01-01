People Are Remembering All The Times That Betty White Stood Up For Equal Rights

Alamy

The world lost an acting icon yesterday, December 31, but Betty White’s legacy is set to last for generations to come.

The Golden Girls star died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99, her agent confirmed. Tributes have been pouring in for the comedian, from President Joe Biden to Michelle Obama, to her The Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Advert 10

White was instantly recognisable across Hollywood, bringing a warmth and humour to every role she played, but her good nature also shone through in real life too, dedicating herself to important causes outside her acting career.

White’s push for inclusivity dates back through her long and successful career. In the 1950s, when challenged about having a Black tap dancer in her show, she simply responded with ‘live with it’, and proceeded to feature the dancer, named Arthur Duncan, even more prominently, Forbes reports.

In 2013, White was featured on the GLAAD website as an ally for equality, and spoke at the awards in support of marriage equality. ‘Listen, I’m 91 years old […] I’ve been around the block, okay. I’ve seen a lot of things and done one or two and I know a few things. Not much, but some. […] I just want to say to all the judgemental people out there: if two people in love want to get married, let ’em get married!’ she said.

Advert 10

Writing for The Daily Beast, entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon delved into White’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community, joking that ‘when you received your gay card, it was hand-delivered by Betty White’. Fallon wrote of the ‘progressive and historic’ way Golden Girls featured storylines on ‘HIV awareness, cross-dressing, and the trauma of coming out to a family member’, and that ‘the idea of chosen family’ rings ‘profoundly true’ for the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s fair to say White had countless fans in every community across the world. In fact, when asked about how she stayed so universally loved throughout her illustrious career, she simply responded: ‘I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It’s that simple.’