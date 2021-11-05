unilad
People Are Seriously Worried James Corden Could Be Cast In Wicked

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Nov 2021 11:27
People Are Seriously Worried James Corden Could Be Cast In Wicked

With James Corden’s list of acting roles in musicals seemingly growing by the hour, people are just waiting for the moment his name is announced for the upcoming film Wicked

That’s not to say they’re necessarily excited about the prospect, though. Rather, most people seem to be dreading the very thought of it.

After largely moving on from Gavin and Stacey, Corden became the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden and began appearing in a number of Hollywood films such as Cats, Cinderella, Yesterday and Ocean’s Eight.

James Corden in The Prom (Netflix)Netflix

The presenter is yet to be the sole star of a film, but his roles in ensembles and the supporting cast have been enough for some viewers to form the opinion that his appearances aren’t particularly necessary. One film fan, for example, has commented, ‘I hate when I’m watching a film and James Corden just comes out of nowhere.. like I didn’t need that jump scare.’

With a new, live-action version of the hit musical Wicked now on the way, some social media users have made clear their fears about yet another Corden appearance.

The full cast is yet to be announced, though this week it was revealed Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo would be starring as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the film directed by Jon M. Chu.

Discussing the possibility of Corden being handed a role, one Twitter user wrote, ‘We all know that this Wicked musical is going to have James Corden as f*cking Boq or the Wizard rendering the whole thing unwatchable.’

Another commented, ‘If James Corden gets cast in the Wicked musical I will defy gravity off of this godforsaken rock & start up my own civilisation.’

Other film fans have suggested ‘boycotting’ the film if Corden is involved, while one went as far as threatening to ‘burn Hollywood to the ground’.

Considering the intensity of the comments in response to the mere prospect of Corden being involved, I dread to think what will happen if he really does end up in the film.

I’m sure there are at least a few people out there who wouldn’t mind seeing Corden take on a role in Wicked, but whoever they may be, it seems they’re not willing to voice their support at a time when so many have united over their fears of his involvement.

Only time will tell whether Corden will be popping up alongside Grande and Erivo, but if the announcement comes, I’m sure social media users will let us know.

