People Are Sharing Keanu Reeves’ Most Touching Moments On His Birthday

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 02 Sep 2021 09:02
People Are Sharing Keanu Reeves' Most Touching Moment On His Birthday@itssan17/Twitter

People are sharing moments that Keanu Reeves proved his was the nicest guy in Hollywood to mark his birthday, including one particular remark that left interviewer Stephen Colbert speechless.

The Matrix actor turns 57 today, September 2, and of course his fans wouldn’t let the day pass without talking about his sweetest moments.

One clip shared on Twitter shows Reeves casually sitting on a train, when more passengers get onboard.

Following the influx of passengers, there’s a lady standing next to Reeves as there were no seats left, so the John Wick actor offered his seat to the woman.

The person who shared the heartwarming video on Twitter wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves!’

Another person shared a photo of Reeves appearing on The Graham Norton Show where he said, ‘I don’t want to be in a world where being kind is a weakness.’

I’m not crying, you are.

A clip of perhaps his most touching moment was also shared, from when he featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after Colbert asked the philosophical question of, ‘What do you think happens when we die?’

Reeves took a deep breath and replied, ‘I know the ones who love us, will miss us.’

Colbert was left speechless by the actor’s reply, and simply shakes his hand.

Dozens of others have taken to Twitter to wish the Speed actor a happy birthday, because I think we can all agree that of all people, Reeves deserves it.

Happy birthday, Keanu!

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

