People Are Spending Billions Of Minutes Watching The Office On Netflix While Isolating
People are spending billions of minutes watching The Office on Netflix while in self-isolation, and I don’t really blame them.
It was inevitable online streaming services were going to see a spike in users following the majority of the globe self-isolating, and US streaming platforms saw an impressive increase of 34% at the beginning of March.
Minutes viewed in America went from 116.4 billion in the week of March 2 to 156.1 billion minutes in the week of March 16. Jeez.
America is fortunate enough to have The Office US on Netflix, unlike here in the UK, so of course the award-winning sitcom was going to be high in the ranks of most viewed shows at the moment.
Yesterday, March 31, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed The Office was the second most watched show, with 1.23 billion minutes streamed over the week of March 16.
Pipping The Office to the post was Mark Whalberg’s Netflix original film Spenser Confidential, which was streamed for an impressive 1.25 billion minutes.
Five other original programmes that did well were: Netflix’s On My Block (streamed for 1.14 billion minutes), Love Is Blind (872 million minutes), The Trails of Gabriel Fernandez (572 million minutes), Altered Carbon (425 million minutes) and Amazon Prime’s Hunters (612 million minutes).
The data came from US data information firm Nielson who documented the rise in popularity.
Scott N. Brown, head of TV product at Nielsen, said:
Streaming is a big part of a lot of consumers’ lives right now. We have seen a tremendous growth in just how much streaming is going on over the last few weeks as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent across many parts of the country.
The amount of time viewers are spending streaming more than doubled in the past year alone, and it’s nearly a quarter of the total time spent on TV among homes that have the ability to stream.
Last summer, Netflix US confirmed the American version of The Office would be leaving their streaming service – much to viewers’ dismay.
It took to Twitter to share the ‘sad’ news, stating that NBC would be ‘taking the show back’ for their own streaming platform.
But before you start panic buying the box set of the show, you’ll be pleased to know it will be staying on Netflix US until January 2021 and it is available in the UK on Amazon Prime.
It’s good to know the likes of Pam, Jim, Michael and Dwight will still be there to get you through these tough times. What more could you need?
