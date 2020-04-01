unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

People Are Spending Billions Of Minutes Watching The Office On Netflix While Isolating

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Apr 2020 17:53
People Are Spending Billions Of Minutes Watching The Office On Netflix While IsolatingPeople Are Spending Billions Of Minutes Watching The Office On Netflix While IsolatingNBC

People are spending billions of minutes watching The Office on Netflix while in self-isolation, and I don’t really blame them.

Advert

It was inevitable online streaming services were going to see a spike in users following the majority of the globe self-isolating, and US streaming platforms saw an impressive increase of 34% at the beginning of March.

Minutes viewed in America went from 116.4 billion in the week of March 2 to 156.1 billion minutes in the week of March 16. Jeez.

netflixnetflixPixabay

America is fortunate enough to have The Office US on Netflix, unlike here in the UK, so of course the award-winning sitcom was going to be high in the ranks of most viewed shows at the moment.

Advert

Yesterday, March 31, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed The Office was the second most watched show, with 1.23 billion minutes streamed over the week of March 16.

Michael and DwightMichael and DwightNBC

Pipping The Office to the post was Mark Whalberg’s Netflix original film Spenser Confidential, which was streamed for an impressive 1.25 billion minutes.

Five other original programmes that did well were: Netflix’s On My Block (streamed for 1.14 billion minutes), Love Is Blind  (872 million minutes), The Trails of Gabriel Fernandez (572 million minutes), Altered Carbon (425 million minutes) and Amazon Prime’s Hunters (612 million minutes).

The data came from US data information firm Nielson who documented the rise in popularity.

NetflixNetflixPexels

Scott N. Brown, head of TV product at Nielsen, said:

Streaming is a big part of a lot of consumers’ lives right now. We have seen a tremendous growth in just how much streaming is going on over the last few weeks as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent across many parts of the country.

The amount of time viewers are spending streaming more than doubled in the past year alone, and it’s nearly a quarter of the total time spent on TV among homes that have the ability to stream.

Advert

Last summer, Netflix US confirmed the American version of The Office would be leaving their streaming service – much to viewers’ dismay.

It took to Twitter to share the ‘sad’ news, stating that NBC would be ‘taking the show back’ for their own streaming platform.

MichaelMichaelNBC

But before you start panic buying the box set of the show, you’ll be pleased to know it will be staying on Netflix US until January 2021 and it is available in the UK on Amazon Prime.

It’s good to know the likes of Pam, Jim, Michael and Dwight will still be there to get you through these tough times. What more could you need?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Prime, America, Netflix, Netflix US, Self-Isolating, Streaming Service, The Office US

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    Streaming Gets Big Bump During Coronavirus Quarantines, Nielsen Says

 