People Are Threatening To Cancel Their TV Licenses Over Mrs Brown’s Boys

Christmas is well on the way and that of course means the announcement of various merry telly offerings.

As we all know, dozing in front of the TV after Christmas dinner is one of the most important yuletide traditions, and there have been some absolute crackers over the years.

However, not everyone has been too best pleased by the news that the BBC will be airing not one but two Christmas specials of Mrs Brown’s Boys, a comedy which can be politely described as not being to everyone’s taste.

Indeed, to many people – myself included – this news is about as welcome as an extra helping of brussels sprouts. One special fair enough, but two just seems cruelly excessive.

Some people have been left so infuriated by the announcement that they’ve vowed to cancel their TV licences altogether, the thought of Brendan O’Carroll cavorting around as the crass Agnes Brown yet again being too terrible to contemplate.

One horrified Twitter user threatened:

Dear @bbccomedy, If @MrsBrownsBoys is shown over the Christmas period I will happily begin campaigning for the BBC to have TV Licence funding removed!

Another tweeted:

What joy. I see the BBC is giving two doses of Mrs Browns boys at Christmas. I knew ditching the TV licence was the right thing to do!!!

It seems the two-episode assault is being launched in ‘celebration’ of the ten year anniversary of the widely loathed sitcom. Ten. Years.

