People Believe Disney Hasn’t Been Promoting Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Due To Racism

A TikToker has branded Disney’s apparent lack of marketing for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as being ‘racially motivated’.

TikToker, Marquez Pereira, took to the platform to share his views, and it seems he’s not the only user to have posted about the lack of promotion for the soon-to-be-released Marvel flick.

Other TikTokers have also taken to the site to question why there has been such a small marketing push for the film, suggesting their own possible theories as to why.

In the clip, Pereira says: ‘the fact that Shang Chi is like the least hyped marvel movie I’ve ever seen feels racially motivated…’

The post has received over 520,900 views and 166,300 likes, eluding to how others potentially agree with the TikToker’s allegations against Disney. One commented: ‘They only care about asians when it’s anime or kpop… yknow aesthetic.’

Another said:

Don’t think it’s racially motivated but I think it’s cause they’re spending so much of there teams effort on Disney+.

A third wrote: ‘Thank you for our acknowledging our community king :( It’s unfortunate but it’s true.’

Another TikToker, Jillian (@offscreenpodcast), took to her account to question the marketing which has been done so far for the film.

She says: ‘Is it just me or does it seem like the marketing for this movie is just not happening, like, the only person that’s been hyping it up and posting is the main guy.’

Jillian is referring to actor Simu Liu, who is starring in the film. While Liu may be posting about the film, the TikToker claims she’s not seen much else ahead of its release.

She goes on to say she’s ‘never seen any other Marvel actors as enthusiastic as him’, which shocks her due to the movie being slated for release just next month.

A third TikToker (@slickla34) took to the platform to give his opinion that ‘Simu Liu has taken the entire Shang-Chi promotional campaign into his own hands at this point’.

He said:

Like it really feels like he’s just doing all the promotional campaign work that Marvel Studios refuses to do for him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Marvel actor this excited to be in a MCU film and someone who is regularly posting about it. Like I’m so happy that he manifested this as seen on his Twitter, but y’all better go support this man’s film in some way, shape or form whether it be going to the movie theater or watching on Disney+, whatever your options are, don’t let this man down.

He noted how it’s ‘our first Asian (MCU) superhero’ and that his followers ‘better show out, for real’.

Over the past year, the cast and director, Destin Daniel Cretton, have taken part in occasional interviews. However, TikTokers have called Disney out due to the promotion for the film appearing less visible when compared to other films also produced by Marvel and distributed by Disney.

Other explanations include the fact coronavirus may have impacted the film’s schedule and release date, with Disney having to possibly wait to finalise certain details. Films such as No Time To Die, the next Bond film, had to have its release date pushed back as a result of the pandemic.

Reports have also suggested that due to Black Widow, Disney went over budget due to the delays, so a reason behind the lack of promotion behind their latest Marvel outing could be down to not wanting the same issue to recur.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in Los Angeles on August 16, 2021 and set for release in the United States on September, 3, 2021. It will appear on Disney+ after 45 days of its theatrical release.