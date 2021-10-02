People Can’t Believe Movies Which Take Place At The Same Time

20th Century Studios/Paramount Pictures

People’s minds have been blown by a ‘fascinating’ video showing movies that take place at the same time.

Shared to Twitter by @silentmoviegifs, the compilation compares clips and their estimated timelines. Some of them aren’t particularly surprising; for example, Brooklyn and The Last Picture Show are both in 1951, and The Godfather Part II (well, its prequel scenes) and 1917 are both in… 1917.

Others are quite eye-opening. When Stanley Kubrick made 2001: A Space Odyssey in 1968, it was obviously a futuristic portrayal of its titular year. Nevertheless, it’s strange to consider it technically takes place alongside Steve Jobs, Ashton Kutcher’s biopic about Apple’s eponymous, late figurehead.

Raiders of the Lost Ark has Indiana Jones battling Nazis, so its time period has always been fairly obvious, but placing it in the same time as The King’s Speech seems a bit strange for some reason. As does Grease and Malcolm X, both taking place around 1958. ‘Malcolm X and Grease, jesus… talk about two different realities,’ one user wrote.

Given the stark difference in tone between the two, any connection between There Will Be Blood and Meet Me in St. Louis seems nuts, but they’re both set around 1902.

Perhaps the most striking of all (if only to me, a certified Kubrick simp), Barry Lyndon and Pirates of the Caribbean both take place around the 1750s.

13 Going On 30 takes place in 1987, just like the start of The Wolf of Wall Street. Demolition Man and Mid90s, both extraordinarily different but significant illustrations of their era, both take place in 1996.