People Can’t Get Over How Much Joe From You Looks Like José Mourinho

After bingeing the whole of season three of the hit series You, people can’t get over a young José Mourinho’s uncanny resemblance to Joe Goldberg.

Whether it be the bushy eyebrows, Hugh Grant-like hair, or general tall, dark and handsome look, the internet has gone wild over comparison photographs of the Portuguese football manager and the serial murderer from the chilling Netflix series.

In season three, Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has moved to a white picket-fenced neighbourhood with his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), and their new baby.

However, even more ominous than the duo’s continued murderous tendencies are the images of a young Mourinho, and just how scarily alike he and the stalker look.

While it cannot be denied that both Badgley and Mourinho have dashing good looks, the association between the Roma head coach and ruthless murderer are a bit too chilling for me.

The collage of both of their faces, with similar chiselled jawlines and furrowed brows, are a bit too close for comfort, and indeed other viewers of the comparison pics have expressed their concern too.

In a post by @memezar on Instagram, a photograph of Mourinho and his family looks eerily like that of Joe and Love clutching their (poor) baby, with a collage titled, ‘Like father like son’, sparking similar alarm.

The post has since amassed over 474, 851 likes and 3,037 comments, with fans taking to the post in horror. One said: ‘Stalking women in the morning, managing Roma in the evening.’

Another wrote:

I can’t un-see this.

A third commented: ‘Someone please check Jose’s basement.’