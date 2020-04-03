People Have Been Misgendering Saff From Tiger King Since Netflix Release

I think the reason that I stay pretty neutral on it all is I’ve never been one to tell people what to be or what to say or how to handle anything. It’s a big community out there so I don’t want to pick a side either way.

If people are asking me what I prefer, it’s very obvious what I prefer, and that’s he. But I’m not going to tell anyone what they need to or should call me. I think that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and I’m obviously as easygoing in that department as I can get.

I don’t think that I personally get offended I think others do. I think everyone should stand up for what they believe in. I just — it’s literally one of the last things that I really considered worrying about.