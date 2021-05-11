People Have Spotted A Hidden Avengers Easter Egg In The Venom 2 Trailer

Sony Pictures

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted a hidden Avengers Easter egg in the new Venom 2 trailer.

The first trailer for the upcoming Tom Hardy movie was released yesterday, May 10.

The full name of the sequel is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and from the looks of the trailer, the movie will be carnage-filled indeed.

Check it out:

Now, you’re probably wondering where on Earth this so-called Easter egg is. When I said ‘eagle-eyed’ fans spotted it, I meant eagle-eyed, because the Avengers Easter egg in question is literally milliseconds long.

At around 1 minute and 15 seconds into the trailer, you can see Detective Mulligan, played by Stephen Graham, angrily close a newspaper, and it’s on that newspaper you’ll find the Easter egg.

In the process of him scrunching up the paper, if you pause the trailer at the right time, you’ll notice a headline that reads, ‘Avengers Lose to Nightmare’ – one of Marvel’s supervillains that is yet to make his movie debut.

It’s rumoured Nightmare will make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while there are also other possibilities he will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, according to IGN.

Meanwhile, others think Nightmare may have been introduced into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through WandaVision. I’ll let you delve into the abyss of these theories in your own time.

There are other Easter eggs in the trailer including a tribute to Stan Lee and nods to Spider-Man, as well as a potential tease of Toxin.

In light of the trailer dropping yesterday, Venom fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the movie. One person said, ‘can’t wait for venom 2 to save cinema,’ as someone else tweeted, ‘Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank God. Venom 2 trailer. Told y’all Monday will be fun again lol. This looks better than the first but they ain’t saying much [sic].’

The trailer isn’t the only thing not giving much away about about Venom 2 – director of the film, Andy Serkis, has previously teased very little information about the movie as well.

He said in a previous interview, ‘We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who’s obviously at the centre of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there’s a nemesis character and… that’s all I can say.’

I guess we’ll have to wait until September 15 to see what happens.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for release in UK cinemas on September 15, 2021.