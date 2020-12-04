People Have Watched Two Billion Hours Of Adam Sandler Movies On Netflix
Viewers have watched a staggering two billion hours of Adam Sandler movies on Netflix, with Hubie Halloween proving to be the streaming giant’s most popular original movie in the US for 2020.
To put this into perspective, two billion hours adds up to around 228,310 years, an unthinkable amount of time even in this golden age of binge watching.
The figures were originally reported by Variety, listing the top ten most popular Netflix titles of 2020, but it seems it’s not just Hubie Halloween viewers can’t get enough of.
Sandler also dominated Netflix last year, with his comedy Murder Mystery having been Netflix’s most watched movie of 2019 in the US, according to Digital Spy.
Sandler has had a production deal with Netflix for some time, with the streaming platform having exclusively released films from his Happy Madison Productions company since 2015’s The Ridiculous 6.
Some of Sandler’s other comedies, such as 50 First Dates and Click, can be streamed through Netflix, as can his critically acclaimed crime thriller, Uncut Gems.
In January, Netflix announced it had extended its deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions, and would be making four more movies.
Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said:
Whether you know him as Sandman, the Waterboy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him.
They love his stories and his humour, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.
You can watch Hubie Halloween on Netflix now.
Topics: Film and TV, Adam Sandler, Netflix