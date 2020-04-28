People Like Villains Because They Can Engage With Dark Aspects Of Their Personalities Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

For movie-goers, there’s a real catharsis in dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight. Not only is it jolly good fun to watch a villain wreck havoc, they offer ‘a safe haven for our darker selves’.

Our love affair with the villain is born out of a healthy relationship with mildly voyeuristic behaviour; the buffer of fiction and the screen allows us, the innocent viewer, to indulge in the antagonist’s wicked fantasy. As such, we can root for them – whether it’s the Clown Prince of Crime or God of Mischief.

Rebecca Krause, PhD candidate at Northwestern University, dived into what makes so often love the baddies, revealing that, basically, we relish behaviour we cannot, in good morality, fathom to carry out ourselves.

Heath Ledger Joker The Dark Knight Warner Bros.

In her study ‘Can Bad Be Good? The Attraction of a Darker Self’, Krause, alongside Derek Rucker, built research on the back of 232,500 anonymous users’ responses to a personality quiz that compared them to fictional characters, such as the Joker and Darth Vader, but also Shrek, Donkey and Yoda.

In further lab experiments, they assessed whether people made any distinction between fictional and real life villains, as well as looking at how their feelings change if it’s suggested that they are too similar to a particular antagonist. Basically, nobody would like to hear that they’re exactly like Patrick Bateman, would they?

American Psycho Christian Bale 2 Lionsgate Films

While conceding further research is required in the question of why we love a good villain, Krause explained in a statement:

Our research suggests that stories and fictional worlds can offer a ‘safe haven’ for comparison to our darker selves. When people feel safe, they are more interested in comparisons to negative characters that are similar to themselves in other respects. For example, people who see themselves as tricky and chaotic may feel especially drawn to the character of The Joker in the Batman movies, while a person who shares Lord Voldemort’s intellect and ambition may feel more drawn to that character in the Harry Potter series. Perhaps fiction provides a way to engage with the dark aspects of your personality without making you question whether you are a good person in general.

Villains put a grisly smile on our face – just look at slasher movies. Friday the 13th’s Jason, Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Kruger, Halloween’s Michael Myers; what do they all have in common? We love to watch them murder people, no matter the victim’s value as a human being. We have no mercy, we have blood lust… and that’s okay.

Michael Myers in Halloween Universal Pictures

The vicarious thrill of a gore-laden massacre is the impending doom of the kill. Myers’ inescapably slow march pounds the pulse, but you cannot look away. However he dispatches a victim, whether it be a kitchen knife to the gut or a curb-stomp to the head, the release brings with it temporary relief and elation.

And it isn’t the violence alone that’s the draw; it’s as much about the exhilaration of the chase as conditioning. If you enjoy slasher films, for example, you’d feel short-changed if there weren’t any brutal kills.

Freddy vs Jason New Line Cinema

Whichever way the villainy manifests itself, it has to appeal to our primal state of being, whether it be the harmless appeal of creative, fun violence à la slashers and Quentin Tarantino, or the suppressed corners of the psyche with characters like the Joker.

With Breaking Bad’s Walter White, his corrupt trajectory as an empirical meth chef is told through his position as the audience’s protagonist. While his actions veer from criminal to completely heinous, Bryan Cranston’s deeply considered performance throughout the series keeps the viewers gravitating around his moral compass.

People Like Villains Because It Lets Them Engage With Dark Aspects Of Their Personalities AMC

The show is designed in such a way as to inspire contempt, but you also egg him on under the surface. For that reason, his wife Skylar bore the brunt of fans’ vitriolic hatred on Twitter and Reddit for continually hampering him. Who cares if he’s a criminal, hey?

Anthony Hopkins’ cannibalistic Hannibal Lecter is a magnificently eloquent presence, despite the fact he wouldn’t think twice about eating your liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.

Silence of the Lambs Clarice Orion Pictures

In Avengers: Infinity War, before he descended into overt villainy in Endgame, the Russo Brothers’ portrayal of Thanos’ genocidal plan was intentionally sneaky – in a way, it nearly made sense.

Without context, wiping half of all life off the planet is an atrocity, but when presented with the Great Titan’s over-arching ‘for the good of mankind’ narrative (resources are finite, after all), you feel yourself almost being sucked in by his agenda.

Thanos I am Inevitable Marvel Studios

To be clear, this isn’t an endorsement of Thanos or any villain’s actions, it’s simply an illustration of how we, the normal viewers, are drawn into their orbit. Not only do villains inspire complex feelings and allow us to indulge in the darkness, but they’re a sharp escape from the sort of humanity most people embody.

