People Think Christopher Nolan Gets His Film Ideas From Sheldon Cooper
If the internet’s latest theory is to be believed, Christopher Nolan said one word as he conceived the knotty knowhow of Tenet – ‘Bazinga!’
The Dark Knight director’s latest blockbuster is a mind-warping exercise in time-foolery, bending all our notions of time travel into an ‘inverted’ action spectacle. It’s incredible, but you’ll need a couple of spins around the turnstile to fully grasp what happened.
It’s another intelligent script from Nolan. However, in a resurfaced clip from The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper basically describes the driving concept at the heart of Tenet.
Check out the clip from The Big Bang Theory below:
In the 18th episode of the sitcom’s second season, ‘The Work Song Nanocluster’, Sheldon resorts to coffee to keep him awake. Hyper off the caffeine, he quickly starts theorising about a number of different ideas, including entropy.
Sheldon, played Jim Parsons, says:
Let’s reconsider the entire ideology entropy reversed and effect preceding cause, so you are thinking of a universe, not expanding from the centre, no, it is retreating! From a possibility space! Bam!
A space where we are all essentially Alice Through the Looking Glass standing in front of the Red Queen, and we’re being offered a cracker to quench our thirst… bam!
The episode first aired in 2009, 11 years before Tenet’s eventual debut this year. But just how similar is Nolan’s story to Cooper’s coffee-fuelled catastrophising?
The film follows The Protagonist (John David Washington) and Neil (Robert Pattinson) on a secret mission to prevent World War III. Essentially, someone in the future has figured out how to reverse the entropy of bullets and other objects (the direction in which it’s travelling through time).
However, a global arms dealer (Kenneth Branagh) is planning a much larger disaster, which would see the ‘algorithm’ used to manipulate such wizardry on a global scale.
Throughout the film, Neil continually urges: ‘What’s happened’s happened.’ As the two spies proceed through the story, they clash with time in a host of ways, such as seeing a bullet hole before a gun shot, buildings seemingly resurrecting from rubble and the cycle of heat in an explosion being reversed. ‘It hasn’t happened yet,’ he says.
Posting the short clip to Reddit, u/agnelroshan wrote: ‘I’m damn sure. Sheldon inspired Christopher Nolan!!’
While it’s unlikely that Nolan, the director who came up with Inception’s dream heist and Interstellar’s fifth dimension, found inspiration from The Big Bang Theory, it goes to show that Tenet isn’t entirely abstract.
