People Think Dave Bautista’s Latest Tweet Means He’ll Play Bane In The Batman

Warner Bros. Pictures/Marvel Studios

Perhaps best known for playing Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Dave Bautista has earned his place in the hearts of comic book fans.

Bringing us comedy and heroics in equal doses, Bautista’s portrayal of Drax brought us perhaps the most lovably literal characters in cinematic history. Just don’t ever call him a thesaurus.

And could it be the 50-year-old actor and retired wrestler is about to turn his talents to a notably more malevolent role…?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Former convict Bane is a supervillain within the DC universe, and is one of Batman’s most notorious adversaries. Aside from his criminal tendencies and formidable intelligence, Bane is known for being one huge guy. Like, Dave Bautista-sized huge.

Now fans have a sneaking suspicion Bautista will be putting on the iconic Bane mask in upcoming movie The Batman.

Batlike ears pricked up all over social media after Bautista tweeted a telling image of himself posing outside of Warner Bros. Studios alongside the following intriguing caption:

It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser

It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/FPTUbfLfTh — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 10, 2019

Bautista has previously ‘enthusiastically agreed’ with a Twitter follower who suggested he would be the perfect casting choice for the powerfully-built villain. It therefore makes sense he would jump at the chance to chase this particular dream…

Although this tweet is far, far from an official confirmation – Bautista could have been discussing any number of films with Warner Bros. execs – fans have been crossing their fingers for this, let’s face it, uncannily dead-on casting decision.

One person tweeted:

Hmm… Bane in Matt Reeves’ The Batman?!?

Another said:

Dave, you need to become Bane and take Gotham by storm.

A third person begged:

Bane. Smart, strategic, and deadly Bane. Please.

As of yet, the plot for The Batman is unknown, leading to much speculation. Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield), the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader will star Robert Pattinson in the title role, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Speaking with Esquire in October, Pattinson opened up about his upcoming role:

It’s kind of insane. I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.

With many acting greats having walked Gotham, the cast certainly have big shoes to fill…

You can catch The Batman in UK cinemas from June 25, 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]