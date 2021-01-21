People Think The Simpsons Predicted Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President PA/Disney

The Simpsons is thought to have predicted the future a number of times over the years, so it’s only right that the show would continue its streak into 2021 with Kamala Harris becoming Vice President.

Harris was sworn in alongside the new POTUS Joe Biden yesterday, January 20, following the departure of Donald Trump.

Advert 10

The pair became the elected officials after winning the presidential election in November 2020, but fans of The Simpsons are convinced Harris’s fate was sealed even before then… sort of.

Kamala Harris PA Images

Okay, so the show didn’t have an animated version of Harris working alongside the president, but in 2000 it aired an episode titled Bart To The Future, in which Lisa becomes the first female President of the United States following on from the reign of – wait for it – Donald Trump.

Harris is the first female ever to be made vice president in the US, a milestone not too dissimilar to the one The Simpsons pitched, and, like in the episode, her term begins after Trump’s came to an end. However, it was her choice of clothing at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony that really got people talking.

Advert 10

The new VP arrived wearing a purple top, a purple jacket, and what looked to be a pearl beaded necklace and earrings. In 2000, The Simpsons creators depicted Lisa wearing the very same.

A number of Twitter users were quick to point out the eerie similarities, with some even asking Harris if she took inspiration from Lisa for her wardrobe choices.

One person wrote:

Advert 10

Someone in the #simpsons has a f*cking time machine I swear.

Of course, it’s possible that both The Simpsons creators and Harris just thought purple was a fitting colour for a history-making moment, but with all the things the show has predicted in the past, I wouldn’t put the premonition past them.

Advert 10

As for why, two decades ago, they chose to predict Trump would be president, writer Dan Greaney told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘It was a warning to America. And that just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane.’