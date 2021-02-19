People Think The Simpsons Predicted Ted Cruz’s Mexico Trip Nearly 30 Years Ago

SawyerHackett/Twitter/Frinkiac

Whenever something controversial, unexpected or generally noteworthy happens, The Simpsons fans think one thing: ‘Have I seen this before?’

It happened with Game of Thrones, Greta Thunberg and Kamala Harris, and as soon as it emerged that Ted Cruz went to Mexico amid Texas’s Arctic storm, you better believe fans started scouring past episodes, looking for the moment that the show’s writers predicted the future.

It didn’t take long, and a number of Simpsons fans have now started pointing out the similarities between Cruz’s actions amid the brutal cold snap and an episode of the animated show from 1993.

The scene that caught viewers’ attention showed Springfield Mayor Joe Quimby giving a television interview in which he claims to have cancelled holiday plans to help the city deal with a pandemic.

In reality, Quimby is filming the press conference from a beach in the Bahamas.

Now, Cruz didn’t actively pretend to be in Texas while the storm left residents without power and water, but neither did he go out of his way to announce his trip to Cancun. In fact, just days before he told locals to ‘stay home’.

After picking up on the apparent prediction, one Twitter user shared pictures from the episode, writing, ‘The Simpsons have done it again.’

Another commented, ‘Surely this has been said, but not abandoning your constituents to take a tropical vacation is such a comically low bar that it’s literally a Simpsons gag.’

Cruz has since admitted that his trip to Mexico was a ‘mistake’, claiming he was ‘trying to be a dad’ as he and his family fled the storm.