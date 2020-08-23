People Want To See Robert Pattinson’s Batman Meet Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Warner Bros.

Fans have finally seen Robert Pattinson’s Batman in action and now they want him to face Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Matt Reeves dropped a teaser for The Batman, his upcoming take on Gotham’s caped crusader. Dark, gritty, Se7en-esque and ‘inspired by the likes of Chinatown and Taxi Driver’, the trailer is a phenomenal, goosebump-inducing treat.

It’s Pattinson’s turn to don the cowl, going up against his famous Rogues Gallery with an unrecognisable Colin Farrell starring as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. After seeing some familiar makeup in the teaser, Bat-fans are craving a clash between our newest hero and last year’s Clown Prince of Crime.

Check the teaser that dropped last night:

One user wrote: ‘Oh hell yeah! I really hope this ties in and connects to the Joker. Patterson & Phoenix would be a Dream. Trailer looks phenomenal.’ A second added: ‘Robert Pattinson meeting the Joker would be truly unreal these two actors as these characters onscreen in the ultimate showdown just imagine it.’

Joker was a monumental, R-rated success – however, how likely is it these two characters will ever meet? In the trailer, Batman beats down a hopeless goon wearing makeup reminiscent of the supervillain, particularly after the rioting in the 2019 film.

Recently, we learned that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would be returning as Batman for The Flash movie, based on the Flashpoint series of comics which introduces multiple dimensions. At DC Fandome, star Ezra Miller explained: ‘This movie, by opening the door that Flashpoint did in the comic, all of these stories and characters can start to collide.’

Screenwriter Christina Hodson added: ‘The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie, born out of Barry’s story.’

However, Joker was billed as a standalone origin story for the villain, sitting both inside the DC Multiverse but outside the realms of the DCEU and other worlds. Also, Pattinson’s Batman looks like an absolute monster and would almost certainly smash Phoenix’s Joker to a pulp, going off that trailer.

It’s unlikely, considering Joker also takes place in the late 1970s/early 1980s. However, time will tell whether Pattinson and Phoenix are destined to meet on-screen. For now, let’s keep watching The Batman trailer on repeat.

The Batman will hit cinemas on October 1, 2021.