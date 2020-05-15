Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Officially Announced
Author Rick Riordan has confirmed Disney+ is bringing fans a TV adaptation of his beloved young adult book series Percy Jackson.
The first novel, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, was brought to the silver screen in 2010. However, many fans felt it was too different from the book, and have remained hopeful for a more faithful adaptation.
Rumours have circulated for some time about a potential Disney+ series and Riordan’s video confirmation, made with his wife Becky at his side, has proven to be music to fans’ ears.
Taking to Twitter, Riordan announced:
For the past decade, you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn’t agree more!
We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one.
Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It’s going to be a fantastic exciting ride!
The book series follows the adventures of young demigod Percy Jackson, who is the son of the ancient Greek god of the sea, Poseidon.
Percy encounters various mythological creatures and develops a variety of incredible powers, all while navigating life as an American teenager.
With five novels plus a short-story companion book, Disney+ has plenty of thrilling material to pull from.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Disney+, Percy Jackson, Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief
CreditsRick Riordan/Twitter
Rick Riordan/Twitter