Pete Davidson And Taylor Swift Tear Into SNL Co-Stars In ‘Three Sad Virgins’ Skit

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Nov 2021 15:09
Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson SNL Sketch - @nbcsnl/Twitter@nbcsnl/Twitter

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson roasted their co-stars on Saturday Night Live as part of their comedy sketch. 

In the skit, comedy trio ‘Please Don’t Destroy’ pretended to be collaborating on a rap song with comedian Pete Davidson.

During the sketch, Davidson and Swift took the opportunity to tear into the trio – Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy – and brutally dub them as the ‘three sad virgins’.

Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift on SNL Sketch - Alamy Alamy

The ruthless grilling was spurred on when the three suggested newly-released sci-fi adventure film Dune was an inspiration for their skit.

Swift joined in with Davidson by describing one of the trio as having the ‘sex-appeal of a scarecrow’ and saying another had a ‘big-a** bowling ball head’, The Independent reports.

She sang, ‘None of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl,’ before singing the chorus, labelling the men as ‘three sad virgins’.

Swift and Davidson’s baiting of the trio followed a lengthy performance by the I Knew You Were Trouble singer, who performed a 10-minute version of a song from her album, Red, which received a controversial reaction from viewers.

