Pete Davidson And Taylor Swift Tear Into SNL Co-Stars In ‘Three Sad Virgins’ Skit
Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson roasted their co-stars on Saturday Night Live as part of their comedy sketch.
In the skit, comedy trio ‘Please Don’t Destroy’ pretended to be collaborating on a rap song with comedian Pete Davidson.
During the sketch, Davidson and Swift took the opportunity to tear into the trio – Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy – and brutally dub them as the ‘three sad virgins’.
The ruthless grilling was spurred on when the three suggested newly-released sci-fi adventure film Dune was an inspiration for their skit.
Swift joined in with Davidson by describing one of the trio as having the ‘sex-appeal of a scarecrow’ and saying another had a ‘big-a** bowling ball head’, The Independent reports.
She sang, ‘None of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl,’ before singing the chorus, labelling the men as ‘three sad virgins’.
Swift and Davidson’s baiting of the trio followed a lengthy performance by the I Knew You Were Trouble singer, who performed a 10-minute version of a song from her album, Red, which received a controversial reaction from viewers.
