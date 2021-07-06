Pete Davidson Opens Up About The Painful Process Of Getting All His Tattoos Removed

PA Images

Pete Davidson is in the process of having all his tattoos removed, and it turns out it’s quite painful.

Most parents get nervous at the thought of their child getting a tattoo, often encouraging kids not to or at least wait until they’re older, so they know they’re sure they want it.

Davidson has more than 100 tattoos – however, this isn’t entirely case of regretting his choices (his tattoos include tributes to his firefighter father who died responding to the 9/11 attacks, as well as other pop culture references). Rather, it’s more the result of his success in Hollywood.

In a recent partnership with smartwater, Davidson starred in an advert in which he can be seen getting tattoos removed. ‘I’ve made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing. But now I’m trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with smartwater and stuff like that,’ he jokes in the commercial.

In a new interview with PeopleTV host Jeremy Parsons, the Saturday Night Live star opened up more about the process of having them lasered off.

‘We’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But like it’s pretty much off this hand. I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this,’ he said.

On an earlier SNL segment, he spoke about seeing a picture of himself and thinking he looked like ‘a toddler [who] went to prison. I look like I’m carrying a shiv but only to poke open a Capri Sun.’

Speaking to Seth Meyers, Davidson said he didn’t expect to be cast in movies like The Suicide Squad, where he plays Blackguard, and The King of Staten Island. ‘I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff – like the movie business. I thought after [Saturday Night Live], it’s a wrap. People don’t realize, I’m kinda old – I’m 27, but in Hollywood, that’s like 40,’ he said.

It takes around three hours for the makeup crew to cover Davidson’s tattoos. However, tattoo removal is ‘worse than getting them… because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you’.

‘Before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. I’ll just be sitting there all high off of the Pro-Nox – which is actually quite fun, I enjoy it – and then all of a sudden I’ll just hear… are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt? And then I have to sit there and be like… no, Dr. G,’ he explained.