Pete Davidson Reveals How Full House Star Bob Saget Helped Him During ‘Rough Mental Health’ Period

Alamy

Pete Davidson has opened up about Bob Saget helping him during a ‘rough’ mental health period.

The Full House star, who voiced future Ted in How I Met Your Mother, passed away yesterday, January 9, aged 65. ‘He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,’ his family said in a statement.

Advert 10

Tributes for the comedian have been pouring in across social media, including his Full House co-stars, Jim Carrey and now, Davidson.

Alamy

Davidson, who doesn’t have a known social media account, posted a tribute via Dave Sirus, his King of Staten Island collaborator. ‘Just wanted you guys to know Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,’ the Saturday Night Live comic wrote.

‘When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.

Advert 10

‘I love you Bob it was an honour to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship,’ he continued, adding his condolences to Saget’s family.

In other tributes online, Carrey wrote, ‘Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.’

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander also tweeted, ‘I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg’. Too soon he leaves.’

Advert 10

Billy Crystal wrote, ‘I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family.’

Josh Radnor, who played Ted on How I Met Your Mother, also wrote, ‘He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches… I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days.’