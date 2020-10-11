Pete Davidson Roasts J.K. Rowling For Transphobic Comments On SNL NBC/PA

A lot of people have had a lot of things to say about J.K. Rowling following her transphobic comments, with Pete Davidson being the most recent to speak out.

The comedian aimed more than a few comments at the Harry Potter author on Saturday Night Live last night, October 10, and even compared himself to well-loved character Dobbie the house elf.

Rowling initially sparked outrage in June by mocking a headline about ‘people who menstruate’, leading many on social media to accuse her of transphobia.

JK Rowling PA Images

Apparently taking issue with the headline, Rowling sarcastically tweeted: ‘I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’ Davidson called these comments ‘very disappointing’.

During the SNL skit, Davidson told the audience that they shouldn’t get tattoos. Leading on from this, he said he had a Harry Potter tattoo which he now regrets because he didn’t know that J.K. Rowling was ‘going to go all Mel Gibson’.

He continued:

What’s wrong with her? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox?

Davidson went on to dub Cox a ‘national treasure’.

Check it out:

Continuing to throw shade at the author, Davidson turned to the Fantastic Beasts franchise, joking: ‘I long for a few years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally.’

Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne recently defended Rowling stating that the abuse she was receiving was ‘absolutely disgusting’.

Though he disagrees with Rowling’s views, saying he has ‘trans friends and colleagues’ who are ‘having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis’, the Oscar-winner reportedly sent a private note to the author amid the backlash.

Eddie Redmayne Fantastic Beasts Warner Bros.

Redmayne said he considers insults to trans people as ‘equally disgusting’ to the complaints directed at Rowling.

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint also spoke out against Rowling’s comments, saying they stand with the trans community.

Watson tweeted, ‘Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are’, while Radcliffe apologised to Harry Potter fans for ‘the pain these comments have caused you’.

