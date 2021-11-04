Pete Davidson’s Rumoured Kim Kardashian Romance Has People Recounting His Stream Of A-List Exes

@kimkardashian/Instagram/Alamy

There’s seemingly a romance brewing between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian – but who else has the Saturday Night Live comic dated?

The King of Staten Island himself is rumoured to be dating Kardashian, with some reports saying they’re ‘just friends’, which has left both sides of the fandom in shock. ‘The possibility of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times,’ one user tweeted.

Advert 10

The pair appeared on SNL together when Kardashian was hosting a few weeks ago, even sharing an on-screen kiss as part of a skit. Is love in the air? Maybe – but for now, it’s reminded people of Davidson’s line of A-list exes.

Back in 2015, Davidson briefly dated Girl Code’s Carly Aquilino. Following his later engagement to another celeb, she posted on Instagram, ‘I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can’t.’

In 2016, he became romantically involved with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, dating for two years. ‘We’re not together anymore… very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay,’ he earlier said.

Advert 10

One of his most notable partners was Ariana Grande, whom he started dating in 2018 – only to get engaged a few weeks later. Around five months later, they split up, and Davidson has since covered up his neck tattoo originally inspired by the thank u, next artist.

In 2019, Davidson was spotted with Underworld star Kate Beckinsale at the Golden Globes, and was later spotted kissing at a New York Rangers game, an act that was said to be a ‘f*ck you to Ariana’, a source told Page Six.

Advert 10

Barely a month after their smooch, the pair went their separate ways. ‘Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve,’ another source told the outlet.

Later that year, Davidson began dating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley while she was promoting Seberg at the Venice Film Festival. Alas, they split up after a couple of months. ‘She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship,’ her mother Andie MacDowell said at the time.

Shortly after, he was snapped with Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in Miami. Their relationship lasted until January 2020, with Davidson saying, ‘It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all… she’s very young, and I’m f*cking going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab.’

Advert 10

Alamy

Most recently prior to Kardashian, he dated Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor for five months this year, even flying to the UK to spend time together. However, that distance apparently became too much to bear, and they’re said to have broken up in August.

Neither Kardashian nor Davidson have commented on the rumours.