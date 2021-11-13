Pete From Gogglebox Confirms His Baby’s Name After He Lets Rip On Screen

Channel 4/@sandifordpete/Instagram

Gogglebox’s newest star made another adorable appearance last night, as Pete’s newborn son returned to the screen.

Siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford are one of the most popular pairs on the Channel 4 show, and viewers were thrilled earlier this year when it was revealed that Pete was set to marry his girlfriend, Paige, and welcome their first child.

And after making his Gogglebox debut in September, the 27-year-old’s son was once again on the sofa last night as the Blackpool siblings gave their take on the week’s television.

Channel 4

The rare appearance came as Pete gave fans another glimpse of his baby son in an Instagram post, confirming the two-month old’s name as he celebrated his own birthday.

In the hilarious snap, Pete is seen laughing at the camera as the baby cries while wrapped in a bright yellow towel. ‘Jimmy wishing his daddy a happy birthday 🥳 @paigesandiford @sophiesandiford1,’ he wrote in the caption.

Jimmy was first introduced to the nation shortly after his birth, and instantly showed off his perfect comedic timing. As Pete and Sophie doted on the newborn, he let out a tiny fart, leading his father to exclaim ‘he’s sh*rted’.

Naturally, fans haven’t been able to get enough of baby Jimmy, with many taking to social media to coo over the new star.

‘My heart’s already melting at Pete’s baby,’ one person tweeted, with another writing, ‘Oh Pete mate! What a great start to a new #Gogglebox series. Your boy is a smasher.’

Pete and Sophie both spoke about the newest addition to the family at the National Television Awards last month, with Sophie saying, ‘I’m a very proud auntie. I’m obsessed with him. I just keep saying, ‘Can I hold him, can I feed him?”