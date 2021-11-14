Pete From Gogglebox Gets Hilarious Birthday Message From His Famous Relative

@sophiesandiford1/@sandifordpete/Instagram

Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford received a hilarious birthday message from his famous uncle, after his new-born seemed less than impressed with the celebrations.

Pete took to Instagram to share an insight into his big day, tagging his sister, Sophie, who also stars in the Channel 4 reality show, and his wife, Paige.

However, while little Jimmy didn’t look too keen to wish his father a happy birthday in the photo, the 27-year-old’s famous uncle was able to poke fun at the situation.

Alongside sharing an image of his new-born glaring angrily at him mid-tantrum from an adorable lion outfit, Pete jokingly commented, ‘Jimmy wishing his daddy a happy birthday.’

Sophie and Pete’s uncle just so happens to be Paul Chuckle, which was revealed in a photo with the Gogglebox stars posted to Twitter, captioned, ‘This day 2018 with my great niece and nephew’.

Paul also took to the comments to wish the dad a happy birthday, The Sun reports.

He wrote:

Fancy frightening little Jimmy on your birthday… Happy birthday mate have a good un x.

Paul formed half of childhood television favourites, the Chuckle Brothers, however his younger brother, Barry, died in 2018.

Paul may have been a comedian for children’s television, but the Sandiford siblings have taken to displaying more adult humour, becoming firm favourites on the Channel 4 hit reality series.

Other celebrities also took to the post to wish Pete a happy birthday, from fellow Gogglebox star, Daniel Lustig-Webb, to life coach, Kris Boyson.