Pete From Gogglebox Sends Fans Wild After Revealing First Wedding Picture

Channel 4

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has delighted fans after revealing the very first photograph from his springtime wedding.

Pete, who regularly has fans in stitches with his telly commentary, married wife Paige Sandiford, née Yeomans, back in May.

The 26-year-old TV favourite confirmed he and Paige had tied the knot while speaking with members of the press at at the National Television Awards in London, where Gogglebox took home the award for Best Factual Show.

However, this is the first time we’ve seen pics from the big day itself, with a gorgeous photograph showing the happy couple beaming from ear to ear as they walked alongside the seafront. Pete looked dapper in a dark blue suit, while Paige looked beautiful in a gleaming white gown.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Pete wrote:

Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world.

Many of Pete’s fellow Gogglebox stars have offered their sincere congratulations to the pair, including, of course, Pete’s younger sister Sophie Sandiford.

Sophie, who shares her brother’s quick wit and taste in eclectic mugs, wrote:

Can’t believe how quick it’s gone second best day ever (after Jimmy’s birthday of course) love you both xxx

Gogglebox sisters Izzi and Ellie Warner also sent congratulatory messages to the newlyweds, with Izzi commenting, ‘Aww cuties happy 6 month anniversary you two xx.’ Ellie wrote that it was a ‘beautiful picture’.

Pete and Sophie’s famous uncle, Paul Chuckle, also offered his ‘love and congratulations’, remarking that it was a ‘fabulous picture’.

Paige herself has shared two further lovely wedding photos on her Instagram to mark their six-month anniversary. One is a close-up pic of the lovebirds gazing into each other’s eyes against an ocean backdrop. The other shows Paige standing by herself, smiling joyfully at the camera.

Showing love for her new sister-in-law, Sophie commented, ‘love you pahjy xxx,’ to which Paige replied, ‘love you Sahjy xxx.’

This has certainly been an eventful year for Pete and Paige, who welcomed their first child, Jimmy, earlier this year.

Fans got a glimpse of Jimmy earlier this month after Pete shared a typically hilarious birthday snap of himself holding the screaming – but adorable – baby boy in his arms.

Many congratulations to Pete and Paige!