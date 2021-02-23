Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back As Captain Jack Sparrow Hits 500,000 Signatures

But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time?

Don’t they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon.

Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl!

They have to bring him back to rule the seas again, UNLESS it is actor’s own choice to withdraw from the role.