Petition To Have Danny DeVito Play Wolverine In MCU Has Around 50K Signatures

Online petitions are a great way of connecting audiences with filmmakers and ensuring they know what we really want.

So, it’ll come as no surprise that a Change.org petition calling on Marvel to cast the legend Danny DeVito as Wolverine has received almost 50,000 signatures.

Give the people what they want, Marvel.

People from all over the world have gotten behind the movement to see the 4ft 10 actor cast as the wolf, who cited to be just 5ft 3 in the comic books – a far cry from Hugh Jackman’s 6ft 2.

On the petition, its author, Ring Arius, wrote:

The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.

Arius cited ‘a couple good reasons’ as to why he believes the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star suits the character.

He wrote:

Danny DeVito’s height is a lot closer to the comic books portrayal of Wolverine. With Danny being 4’10” and Wolverine 5’3″. Secondly, we all saw Danny’s portrayal of the Trashman. So, we know he is fully capable of fighting, and that he is not afraid when things get dirty!

The top comment on the petition pretty much sums up the general response to the petition:

It’s f*cking Danny DeVito, enough said.

You said it.

And while fans have their eyes on the prize in terms of a DeVito shaped Wolverine, the actor has recently revealed he wants to make another Matilda.

In an interview with ComicBook ahead of the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, DeVito and his co-star Danny Glover were asked which of their past works they would like to revisit.

DeVito said:

I always wanted to do Matilda 2, but when the kid was still a kid. But that was like 20 years ago, 25 years ago. Maybe Matilda has a kid and we can do something with that, I don’t know.

Fortunately, Netflix is creating a whole range of animated Roald Dahl adaptations in the future, including Matilda.

