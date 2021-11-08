Petition To ‘Keep James Corden Out Of Wicked’ Movie Hits 25,000 Signatures

Alamy

A petition to try and stop James Corden from being cast in the film version of Wicked has reached its original target of 25,000 signatures, as fears grow by the day.

Corden may have been a hit in Gavin and Stacey and as the host of The Late Late Show, but his musical endeavours in films such as Cats have not been so appreciated.

Wicked, a much loved family favourite musical, is set to take to the screen in a live-action remake. However, fans have already got themselves into a state of anticipation and apparent dread over whether the 43-year-old comedian and chat show host may once more be about to grace our screens.

The full cast of the film is yet to be announced, although this week, the musical’s leading ladies Glinda and Elphaba were revealed as being played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu.

However, fans have taken to biting the bullet. Not even waiting for another announcement, they have taken the matter into their own hands.

A man named Mikel Miller has subsequently started a petition called: ‘Keep James Corden out of Wicked the movie’.

He stated:

James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. That’s pretty much it.

Votes have really been flooding in by the second, alongside many listing their ‘reasons for signing’. One wrote: ‘We’ve suffered enough.’

Another commented:

If I see James as a flying monkey I’m going to shave off my eyebrows in rage.

A third said: ‘I’m signing because I couldn’t find a petition to deport James Corden out of the USA.’

Personally, if James Corden was given the role of a flying monkey rather than The Wizard of Oz – which is my bet for a possible casting – I would’ve thought signers of the petition would be pretty overjoyed.

Even more controversial than Corden, is my view that Wicked is not the best musical of all time. While it is a great show of family fun and features extraordinary talent in every inch of the performance, I prefer something a bit more gritty and sob-worthy like Miss Saigon.

Cue a petition to get me cancelled instead.

