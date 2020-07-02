Petition To Pull Movie Starring Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris As Lesbian Jesus Nears 300,000 Signatures

PA/Silver Heart Productions

In quite possibly the most bizarre piece of news you’ll hear today, there’s a petition attempting to ban a movie in which Paris Jackson stars as a lesbian Jesus, and it has already reached more than 250,000 signatures.

Christ.

Yep, if you’re wondering what the daughter of the late Michael Jackson has been up to, it turns out she has launched an acting career, and is set to star alongside Bella Thorne and Gwen Stefani’s ex-hubby Gavin Rossendale in a movie called Habit.

But this is no ordinary film.

Habit follows ‘a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun’.

Bella plays the party girl-turned-nun, while Paris plays a nose ring-wearing, shaggy-haired, female Jesus, and quite frankly, it sounds incredible.

Unsurprisingly, the premise of the movie has ruffled a few feathers, and its casting has caused uproar among some religious communities, who have branded the film ‘Christianphobic garbage’. So much so, that someone has even gone to the lengths of trying to get it pulled before it even reaches cinemas. It’s worth noting that the film hasn’t even been picked up by a distributor yet.

The petition reads:

A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman. The film ‘Habit’ stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of ‘lesbian Jesus’. Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.

At the point of writing, the petition is just shy of 300,000 signatures, but if we’re being serious, it’s fairly unlikely it will have any impact on whether the film will or won’t go ahead. In fact, the controversy around it will probably build up the hype even more.

Paris hasn’t commented on the controversy yet, however Bella shared an article about the petition on Instagram, writing, ‘because Jesus is a woman.. Wowowow’.

At this stage, there’s no word on when we can expect to see a release for Habit, particularly given it hasn’t been picked up by a distributer yet, but if all of this drama is anything to go by, we’ll be hearing a lot more about this movie in coming months.