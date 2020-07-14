Petition To Save Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Passes 100,000 Signatures Netflix

A petition to save Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has garnered more than 100,000 signatures online.

The campaign comes after it was announced last week that the show had been cancelled for reasons unknown.

The show has received much acclaim, with an overall 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, leaving people stumped as to why it won’t be returning for future seasons.

With that in mind, fan of the show Dominic Barrett took matters into his own hands and created the online petition in a bid to save Sabrina and the gang.

Creating it just five days ago, Dominic’s campaign has become hugely popular, and as of today, July 14, has officially surpassed the 100,000 signatures mark.

Alongside the petition, Dominic wrote:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an extremely popular show on the streaming service, “Netflix” on July 8th, 2020 it was announced that the show would be ending after it’s 4th season. We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a 5th season. The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead.

Adding to the upset, the series’ creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the now-cancelled part five of the show would have seen a Riverdale crossover.

On Friday he tweeted:

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of comic book…

Talk about adding salt to the wound, hey?

As disappointed as people are, fingers crossed Dominic’s petition will do the trick and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina will return after all.