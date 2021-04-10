Phoebe Waller-Bridge Cast As Female Lead In New Indiana Jones Film

PA Images/Paramount Pictures

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been announced as the female lead in the upcoming Indiana Jones film.

The Fleabag actor will star alongside Harrison Ford, who will reprise his role as the adventure-seeking archaeologist for the fifth time. Lucasfilm has announced.

Unlike previous instalments in the franchise, the film will be directed by James Mangold, although co-creator Steven Spielberg will still serve as a producer.

‘I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,’ Mangold said in a statement yesterday.

‘Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself,’ he added.

It is not clear what Waller-Bridge’s role is as of yet.

The upcoming film, which does not yet have a title, is set to be released in 2022, 12 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hit the big screen in 2008.

The previous instalment received mixed reviews from critics but made more than $790 million worldwide after making $25 million in its first day of release.

The film’s original composer, John Williams, will also return for the film’s soundtrack, Lucasfilm said.

‘Williams’s unforgettable Indy soundtracks, packed with all the epic thrills, suspense, romance and excitement that fans have come to expect from an Indiana Jones movie, have become as beloved and familiar as the adventurer-hero’s signature hat and whip,’ its statement said.