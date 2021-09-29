Phoebe Waller-Bridge Teases Female Bond Rival On No Time To Die Red Carpet

Alamy/ Universal Pictures

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has teased that she may create a rival to James Bond.

At the world premiere of No Time To Die, the latest film in the franchise, which took place at The Royal Albert Hall, in London, the Fleabag writer and star hinted that she may be looking to ‘cook up someone to rival’ 007.

Waller-Bridge, who aided in the scriptwriting of the latest film, admitted that she had to be ‘careful’ what she said and also went on to discuss the possibility of a female Bond.

Despite her fierce depiction of feminism in hit BBC series Fleabag, Waller-Bridge said on the red carpet that she would not actually be in favour of having a female Bond, Sky News reported.

‘I think Bond is James Bond. We just need to cook up someone to rival him,’ she noted.

Despite suggesting the idea of creating such a rival, when questioned as to whether she would be the writer to make such a figure, Waller-Bridge joked that she had to be careful with what she said.

When questioned about her involvement on the No Time To Die script, Waller-Bridge noted how director Cary Joji Fukunaga and producer Barabara Broccoli had requested that she ‘add to the pot’. She called her involvement in the film a ‘wonderful experience’.

Waller-Bridge commented:

There was already a script – they had some things they wanted to go in a different direction with, they wanted the character work to be even deeper and look into more nuance in the characters.

She noted how her role in the film was to support both Fukunaga and Broccoli ‘as much as come up with new stuff and throw it at them and see if they liked it’.

Lea Seydoux, who is reprising her role as Madeleine Swann, told Sky News how she agrees with Waller-Bridge’s sentiment.

‘James Bond is James Bond. I don’t think James Bond should be played by a woman,’ she said. She suggested the possibility a female spy in another film in order to set a ‘good example of strong women’ for younger girls.

No Time To Die, despite having initially divided critics, is set to be released tomorrow, Thursday, September 30.