Pierce Brosnan Hails Sir Sean Connery As The ‘Greatest Bond’
Pierce Brosnan has penned a touching tribute to Sir Sean Connery, describing the late actor as the ‘greatest Bond’.
Sir Sean, the original James Bond, died in his sleep at the age of 90 after having been ill for some time.
Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1930, Sir Sean went on to star in seven Bond films between the years 1962 and 1983, playing 007 in unforgettable classics such as Dr. No, You Only Live Twice and Goldfinger.
Sir Sean’s death has struck a deep chord with many movie lovers, with his portrayal of the British Secret Service agent being among one of the most influential within the spy and action movie genres.
This of course includes those who went on to play Bond after Sir Sean, carrying on the character’s suave, smooth talking legacy for generations. Taking after Daniel Craig’s touching message, Pierce Brosnan has now paid tribute to Connery, too.
Taking to Instagram, Brosnan wrote:
Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever.
You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.
You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.
Brosnan isn’t the only Bond to have paid his respects to the Oscar-winning actor. Daniel Craig, the latest 007, has described his predecessor as being ‘one of the true greats of cinema’, stating:
Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.
He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.
Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said:
[Connery] was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.
They added, ‘He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.’
Topics: Film and TV, James Bond
