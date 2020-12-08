Piers Morgan Denies Claims He’s The Pigeon Lady From Home Alone 2

Piers Morgan Denies Claims He's The Pigeon Lady From Home Alone PA Images/20th Century Fox

Piers Morgan has denied that he is the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 on live TV after he was mocked by Susanna Reid.

As Christmas rolls around and people begin to re-watch their favourite festive films, fans of Home Alone and its arguably superior sequel have been taking to social media to point out the similarities in appearance between Piers Morgan and the ‘Pigeon Lady’.

Advert 10

One Twitter user said: ‘I’m not saying Piers Morgan is the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 but have you ever seen them in a room together at the same time’.

It’s a valid point, but the Good Morning Britain host was quick to shut down any misconceptions.

In this morning’s show, December 8, co-host Reid showed a side-by-side image comparing Morgan to the Pigeon Lady, saying it was ‘proof’ they were the same person.

Advert 10

‘Why does this keep coming around? That is not me!’ Morgan said.

She then proceeded to show some footage of Piers with a pigeon on his head from 201; ‘Everywhere you go you attract the pigeons,’ Reid joked.

piers morgan ITV

Last night, Morgan also took to Twitter to dispel the avian rumours.

Advert 10

One Australian actress, Tahan Lew Fatt, had shared the side-by-side comparison, writing: ‘This is too funny… now I can’t unsee it or think it’.

To which Morgan replied, saying: ‘I need you to, Tahan – urgently’.

Morgan was first linked to the Pigeon Lady in 2017 by his own son, Spencer.

Advert 10

Just to clear things up, the Pigeon Lady is actually played by Irish Actress Brenda Fricker, who also starred in The Field (1990), Angels in the Outfield (1994), A Time to Kill (1996) and Veronica Guerin (2003), in case you were wondering.