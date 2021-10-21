Piers Morgan Hits Out At Netflix Employees Protesting Dave Chappelle’s ‘Transphobic’ Special

Alamy

Piers Morgan has had his say on the controversy over comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest Netflix stand-up special.

A number of Netflix employees staged a walkout yesterday, October 20 in protest of ‘transphobic’ comments made by the comedian in The Closer, after trans activists and allies claimed that the special promoted ‘bigotry’ against transgender people.

Advert 10

The likes of Elliot Page and Mae Martin have voiced their support for those choosing to protest Netflix, with Martin penning a post on Instagram condemning Chappelle.

Loading…

‘I don’t think it’s very difficult to be funny without ridiculing marginalised groups and contributing to a culture of transphobia that directly results in disproportionate levels of violence, suicide, and discrimination’, they wrote.

Now, Morgan has chimed in, claiming that the backlash against the Chappelle special demonstrates that ‘everything’s offensive.’

Advert 10

Alamy

‘Someone should ask them what trans joke they would allow or find funny. The truthful answer is none,’ he tweeted. ‘There is no room for any humour in the dreary intolerant woke world of cancel culture – everything’s offensive, everyone who strays off the approved message must be destroyed.’

Morgan’s argument that there’s ‘no room’ for offensive comedy comes despite the fact Chappelle has made jokes at the expense of LGBTQ+ people in a number of previous specials and continued to produce work for Netflix despite criticism, with several other comedians who have been accused of transphobia also continuing to enjoy success.

The TV presenter’s comments have received the typical mixture of praise and rebuttal from his followers. ‘Woke is a joke,’ tweeted one person, while another replied ”If you can’t do comedy without belittling people are you really that good of a comedian?’

Advert 10

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has defended the decision to air the special, while a transgender employee was reportedly fired for organising the walkout, with Netflix accusing them of leaking ‘sensitive documents’ relating to the special.

However, in a statement issued on the day of the protest, Netflix said:

We value our trans colleagues and allies and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.

Advert 10