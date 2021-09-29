Piers Morgan Ridicules Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die Premiere Suit

Alamy

Daniel Craig’s suit for the premiere of No Time To Die has been ridiculed by Piers Morgan.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter has, once again, taken to Twitter, to share his views – this time, on the outfit choice of no other than Daniel Craig.

Morgan, 56, called the 007 actor out for his ensemble, taking umbrage at the colour of his suit and how it represented his on-screen character.

In the tweet, Morgan begins with the ‘pun’, ‘O dear O (7) dear.’ Alongside a picture of Craig on the red carpet, he then claimed that ‘James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket’.

‘You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig… not an Austin Powers tribute act,’ he said, finishing his rant alongside an emoji of a turned-down thumb.

Craig can be seen in the image channeling slicked-back hair, a casual hand in his trouser pocket, with enough wrist left poking out to show a flash of his glimmering watch. He also wears, as Morgan so eloquently puts it, a pink suede jacket, which may clash with the red of the carpet, but it’s really nothing to cry over. Of course, Craig makes it look dapper when accompanied by a black bow tie and white pocket square.

The post has since amassed more than 1,000 likes, 129 retweets and 521 comments, with followers having flooded to the Tweet to defend Craig’s choice of outfit. One said, ‘It’s almost like Daniel Craig isn’t defined by his acting role.’

Another wrote:

You do realise he’s not James Bond in real life? Just checking. Kudos to the man for not wearing boring black, grey or navy for a change!

A third commented, ‘Someone needs to tell Piers, that just like Santa, James Bond, is not real.’

Austin Powers tribute act or not, Morgan may not agree with Craig’s clothing choices but he has yet to comment on the actor’s final performance as 007 in No Time To Die.

Critics have been left divided, but the countdown is on, with the highly-anticipated latest film of the franchise set to be released, tomorrow, Thursday, September 30.

Morgan recently signed a global TV deal with News Corp and Fox News and also got into Twitter beef with Nicki Minaj over her vaccine claims.