Piers Morgan Says He’s Been Given Back His Job On Good Morning Britain

ITV

Piers Morgan claims he’s been given his job back on Good Morning Britain ‘following the Archbishop of Canterbury’s confirmation Meghan Markle was talking a load of old flannel in her Oprah interview’.

An April Fool’s prank or merely a coincidence? We’ll let you decide on that one.

‘Following the Archbishop of Canterbury’s confirmation that Meghan Markle was talking a load of old flannel in her Oprah interview, ITV just offered me my Good Morning Britain job back & I’ve decided to accept,’ the presenter tweeted.

‘The nation’s prayers have been answered. See you Monday!’

His comments come after the Archbishop of Canterbury confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s legal wedding took place at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

During her interview with Orpah Winfrey, Meghan said she and Harry had a private ceremony at home in their back garden three days prior to the royal wedding.

Many critics – including Piers – have fought hard to try and discredit her claims, despite the fact she made it clear the ceremony was so they could exchange their personal vows in private.

PA Images

When asked by Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby made it clear that he was not at liberty to disclose information regarding meetings he had with Harry and Meghan prior to the wedding at Windsor Castle.

‘If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding,’ he said.

‘The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false.’

PA Images

In response, Piers said Welby should ‘apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims – or lose his job.’

And, it seems like the former GMB host has no plans of letting it go anytime soon – if his most recent tweet is anything to go by. Given the fact he’s still criticising Meghan on social media, it would appear as though Piers has no plans to apologise to the Duchess, as producers asked him to.

Happy April Fool’s day, everyone.