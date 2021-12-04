Piers Morgan Slams Alec Baldwin Over ‘Sickening Performance’ Following Fatal Shooting

Alamy/Sky News

Piers Morgan has criticised Alec Baldwin’s ‘sickening performance’ in an interview after Halyna Hutchins’ death.

The Rust cinematographer passed away after Baldwin’s gun accidentally discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The investigation into the tragedy is ongoing, with New Mexico’s district attorney saying those who handled guns on the set could face criminal charges.

Sharing the Daily Mail‘s coverage of the interview, Morgan tweeted, ‘Absolutely sickening performance. A young woman was shot dead, the gun that killed her was in his hand at the time, but all Baldwin seems to care about is clearing himself from any responsibility with crocodile tears on TV.’

The replies to Morgan’s tweet are divided; some can’t see the issue with Baldwin clearing his name given the heightened publicity around him, while others believe he should still feel guilt even if it’s an accident. Morgan hasn’t made any further tweets regarding Baldwin.

Speaking with Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin was asked whether he felt any guilt over Hutchins’ death.

‘No. No. I feel that… someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me. Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might’ve killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly,’ he replied, saying he’d ‘go to any lengths to undo what happened’.

Baldwin also said he’d been told by ‘people in the know… that it is highly unlikely I would be charged with anything criminally.’

